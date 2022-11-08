Sieda Jones, lead domestic abuse victim advocate from the Directive Human Resource’s Family Advocacy Program at Joint Base Lewis-McChord sits at her table during the Dash for Danielle Memorial Run at the McChord Field track on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 11, 2022. The proceeds collected from the run went toward military and community events, along with a donation to a domestic violence shelter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 10:57 Photo ID: 7374219 VIRIN: 220811-F-TT585-1067 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.22 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dash for Danielle [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.