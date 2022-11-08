U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Amanda Bozley, first sergeant with the 62d Aerial Port Squadron, displays the Dash for Danielle Memorial Run t-shirt at the McChord Field track on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 11, 2022. The proceeds collected from the run went toward military and community events, along with a donation to a domestic violence shelter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony)
