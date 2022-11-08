U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 62d Airlift Wing listen to the opening remarks at the Dash for Danielle Memorial Run at the McChord Field track on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 11, 2022. Master Sgt. Danielle Lynch’s story and memory lives on in the Airmen, friends and family who continue to support her, and the fight against domestic violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 10:57 Photo ID: 7374218 VIRIN: 220811-F-TT585-1050 Resolution: 5753x3828 Size: 1.66 MB Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dash for Danielle [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.