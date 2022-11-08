U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 62d Airlift Wing listen to the opening remarks at the Dash for Danielle Memorial Run at the McChord Field track on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 11, 2022. Master Sgt. Danielle Lynch’s story and memory lives on in the Airmen, friends and family who continue to support her, and the fight against domestic violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 10:57
|Photo ID:
|7374218
|VIRIN:
|220811-F-TT585-1050
|Resolution:
|5753x3828
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dash for Danielle [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT