    Dash for Danielle [Image 2 of 6]

    Dash for Danielle

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 62d Airlift Wing listen to the opening remarks at the Dash for Danielle Memorial Run at the McChord Field track on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug. 11, 2022. Master Sgt. Danielle Lynch’s story and memory lives on in the Airmen, friends and family who continue to support her, and the fight against domestic violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.17.2022 10:57
    Photo ID: 7374218
    VIRIN: 220811-F-TT585-1050
    Resolution: 5753x3828
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    TAGS

    fundraiser
    run
    mcchord
    2022

