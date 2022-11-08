U.S. Air Force Col. David Fazenbaker, 62d Airlift Wing commander, delivers opening remarks during the Dash for Danielle Run at the McChord Field track on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Aug.11, 2022. Master Sgt. Danielle Lynch’s story and memory lives on in the Airmen, friends and family who continue to support her, and the fight against domestic violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Colleen Anthony)
