U.S. and Malaysian forces hone combat search and rescue techniques during PAC ANGEL 22

A U.S. pararescueman tests the hoist equipment prior to a search and rescue exercise mission aboard a Royal Malaysian Air Force EC725 helicopter at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 15, 2022. As a multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster response exercise, Pacific Angel seeks to promote coordination between military, civilian and non-governmental response agencies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Lauren Woods)

