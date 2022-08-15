Pararescuemen assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron prepare to take off in a Royal Malaysian Air Force EC725 helicopter to practice hoist maneuvers as part of Exercise Pacific Angel 22 at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 15, 2022. As a multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster response exercise, Pacific Angel seeks to promote coordination between military, civilian and non-governmental response agencies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Lauren Woods)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2022 Date Posted: 08.17.2022 00:40 Photo ID: 7373581 VIRIN: 220815-F-FG744-0082 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.07 MB Location: SUBANG AIR BASE, MY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Malaysian forces hone combat search and rescue techniques during PAC ANGEL 22 [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Lauren Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.