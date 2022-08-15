A U.S. pararescueman tests the hoist equipment prior to a search and rescue exercise mission aboard a Royal Malaysian Air Force EC725 helicopter at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 15, 2022. As a multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster response exercise, Pacific Angel seeks to promote coordination between military, civilian and non-governmental response agencies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Lauren Woods)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 00:40
|Photo ID:
|7373582
|VIRIN:
|220815-F-FG744-0088
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.86 MB
|Location:
|SUBANG AIR BASE, MY
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. and Malaysian forces hone combat search and rescue techniques during PAC ANGEL 22 [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Lauren Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
