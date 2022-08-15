Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Malaysian forces hone combat search and rescue techniques during PAC ANGEL 22 [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. and Malaysian forces hone combat search and rescue techniques during PAC ANGEL 22

    SUBANG AIR BASE, MALAYSIA

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A Royal Malaysian Air Force EC725 helicopter is prepped for rotor engagement during Exercise Pacific Angel at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 15, 2022. This multi-mission, rotary-wing aircraft can be used for combat search and rescue, troop and cargo transport, special forces transport, or casualty evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    PACAF
    Pacific Angel
    PJs
    EC-725
    PACANGEL22
    Subang Air Base

