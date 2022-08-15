U.S. and Malaysian forces hone combat search and rescue techniques during PAC ANGEL 22

A Royal Malaysian Air Force EC725 helicopter is prepped for rotor engagement during Exercise Pacific Angel at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 15, 2022. This multi-mission, rotary-wing aircraft can be used for combat search and rescue, troop and cargo transport, special forces transport, or casualty evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

