U.S. and Malaysian forces hone combat search and rescue techniques during PAC ANGEL 22

A Royal Malaysian Air Force EC725 helicopter is prepped for rotor engagement during Exercise Pacific Angel at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 15, 2022. This multi-mission, rotary-wing aircraft can be used for combat search and rescue, troop and cargo transport, special forces transport, or casualty evacuation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2022 03:13
|Photo ID:
|7373674
|VIRIN:
|220815-F-PW483-2002
|Resolution:
|8256x4644
|Size:
|20.61 MB
|Location:
|SUBANG AIR BASE, MY
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
