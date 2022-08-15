Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Malaysian forces hone combat search and rescue techniques during PAC ANGEL 22 [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. and Malaysian forces hone combat search and rescue techniques during PAC ANGEL 22

    SUBANG AIR BASE, MALAYSIA

    08.15.2022

    Photo by Capt. Lauren Woods 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Pararescuemen assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron prepare to take off in a Royal Malaysian Air Force EC725 helicopter to practice hoist maneuvers as part of Exercise Pacific Angel 22 at Subang Air Base, Malaysia, Aug. 15, 2022. As a multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster response exercise, Pacific Angel seeks to promote coordination between military, civilian and non-governmental response agencies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Lauren Woods)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Malaysian forces hone combat search and rescue techniques during PAC ANGEL 22, by Capt. Lauren Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pacific Angel
    PACANGEL22
    Pacific Angel 22-2

