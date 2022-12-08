Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership

    Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Allen Winston 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    An assumption of leadership was held for the Space Rapid Capabilities Office at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 12, 2022. Space RCO was created in response to the National Defense Strategy calling for improvements to defense acquisition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Allen Winston)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    TAGS

    USSF
    377ABW
    Space RCO
    Space Force: VCSO

