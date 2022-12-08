Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership

Dr. Kelly Hammett, Space Rapid Capabilities Office director and program executive officer, speaks during an Assumption of Leadership ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 12, 2022. Space RCO is a small, streamlined organization with dedicated, organic acquisition support functions: contracting, financial management, HR, security, program management and technical engineering support that are critical in enabling the rapid response required for unique missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Allen Winston)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 16:05
|Photo ID:
|7371117
|VIRIN:
|220812-F-LL930-1168
|Resolution:
|2784x1856
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
