Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership [Image 4 of 5]

    Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Allen Winston 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. Kelly Hammett, Space Rapid Capabilities Office director and program executive officer, speaks during an Assumption of Leadership ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 12, 2022. Space RCO is a small, streamlined organization with dedicated, organic acquisition support functions: contracting, financial management, HR, security, program management and technical engineering support that are critical in enabling the rapid response required for unique missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Allen Winston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 16:05
    Photo ID: 7371117
    VIRIN: 220812-F-LL930-1168
    Resolution: 2784x1856
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership [Image 5 of 5], by Allen Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership
    Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership
    Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership
    Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership
    Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    377ABW
    Space RCO
    Space Force: VCSO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT