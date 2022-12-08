U.S. Space Force Gen. David D. Thompson, Vice Chief of Space Operations (left), presents the guidon to Dr. Kelly Hammett (right), Space Rapid Capabilities Office director and program executive officer, during an assumption of leadership ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 12, 2022. The Space RCO's primary mission is to develop and deliver critical space capabilities for the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 16:05
|Photo ID:
|7371116
|VIRIN:
|220812-F-TV976-1169
|Resolution:
|5043x3355
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
