Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership [Image 3 of 5]

    Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Space Force Gen. David D. Thompson, Vice Chief of Space Operations (left), presents the guidon to Dr. Kelly Hammett (right), Space Rapid Capabilities Office director and program executive officer, during an assumption of leadership ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 12, 2022. The Space RCO's primary mission is to develop and deliver critical space capabilities for the U.S. Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Kanar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 16:05
    Photo ID: 7371116
    VIRIN: 220812-F-TV976-1169
    Resolution: 5043x3355
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership
    Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership
    Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership
    Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership
    Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    377ABW
    Space RCO
    Space Force: VCSO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT