    Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership [Image 2 of 5]

    Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Loera 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Jason Vattioni (left), 377th Air Base Wing commander, and Dr. Kelly Hammett (middle), Space Rapid Capabilities Office director and program and executive officer, render salutes during the arrival of U.S. Space Force Gen. David T. Thompson, Vice Chief of Space Operations, at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 12, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 16:05
    Photo ID: 7371113
    VIRIN: 220812-F-NW306-1020
    Resolution: 5529x3679
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    USSF
    377ABW
    Space RCO
    Space Force: VCSO

