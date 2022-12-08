Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership [Image 1 of 5]

    Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Loera 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Space Force Gen. David T. Thompson, Vice Chief of Space Operations, engages with Col. Jason Vattioni, 377th Air Base Wing commander, during the arrival at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Aug. 12, 2022. Thompson is responsible for assisting the Chief of Space Operations in organizing, training and equipping space forces in the United States and overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 16:05
    Photo ID: 7371112
    VIRIN: 220812-F-NW306-1063
    Resolution: 5762x3834
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership
    Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership
    Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership
    Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership
    Space Rapid Capabilities Office performs Assumption of Leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    377ABW
    Space RCO
    Space Force: VCSO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT