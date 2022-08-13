LCAC Operations aboard USS New Orleans August 13, 2022

220813-N-XB010-1003 Philippine Sea (Aug. 13, 2022) A landing craft air cushion (LCAC) departs the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans’ (LPD 18) well deck. New Orleans, part of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

Date Taken: 08.13.2022
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA