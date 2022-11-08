Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Well Deck Operations aboard USS New Orleans August 11, 2022 [Image 6 of 12]

    Well Deck Operations aboard USS New Orleans August 11, 2022

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Desmond Parks 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    220811-N-XB010-1007 Philippine Sea (Aug. 11, 2022) Seaman Aiyana Simmons, from Pembrooke, N.C., directs a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) as ramp marshal as it departs the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans’ (LPD 18) well deck. New Orleans, part of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Well Deck Operations aboard USS New Orleans August 11, 2022 [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    uss new orleans
    lpd 18
    tripoli
    NBU 7
    NOL

