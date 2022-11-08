220811-N-XB010-1005 Philippine Sea (Aug. 11, 2022) Sailors assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7 secure vehicles onto a landing craft air cushion (LCAC) with chains in the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans’ (LPD 18) well deck in preparation for transporting them ashore. New Orleans, part of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.15.2022 09:07 Photo ID: 7370127 VIRIN: 220811-N-XB010-1005 Resolution: 3571x2381 Size: 952.56 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Well Deck Operations aboard USS New Orleans August 11, 2022 [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.