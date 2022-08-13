Securing a Howitzer Cannon aboard USS New Orleans August 13, 2022

220813-N-XB010-1004 Philippine Sea (Aug. 13, 2022) Lance Corporal Clifton Brown, from Poughkeepsie, N.Y., foreground, and Lance Cpl. Matthew Ryan, from Phoenix, both attached to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), affix chains to an M777 towed 155 mm Howitzer cannon in the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans’ (LPD 18) main vehicle storage area. New Orleans, part of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

