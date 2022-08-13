Tool Maintenance aboard USS New Orleans August 13, 2022

220813-N-XB010-1001 Philippine Sea (Aug. 13, 2022) Lance Corporal Amy Davis, from Clearwater, Kan., foreground, and Corporal Steven Buell, from Carthage, Texas, both attached to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), perform maintenance on their tools in the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans’ (LPD 18) hangar bay. New Orleans, part of the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

