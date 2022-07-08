114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Steven Schultz, commander, 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, speaks during his change of command ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Aug. 7, 2022. A change of command ceremony is a formal transfer of command, responsibilities and authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

