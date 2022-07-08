114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Change of Command

Members from the 114th Fighter Wing prepare for a passing of the squadron guidon from one commander to another during a change of command ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Aug. 7, 2022. A change of command ceremony is a formal transfer of command, responsibilities and authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.07.2022 Date Posted: 08.14.2022 Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US