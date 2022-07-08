Members from the 114th Fighter Wing prepare for a passing of the squadron guidon from one commander to another during a change of command ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Aug. 7, 2022. A change of command ceremony is a formal transfer of command, responsibilities and authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2022 20:09
|Photo ID:
|7369507
|VIRIN:
|220807-Z-FF222-1024
|Resolution:
|5407x3609
|Size:
|14.87 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT