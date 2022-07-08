114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Steven Schultz, right, assumes command of the 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, as he receives the squadron guidon from U.S. Air National Guard Col. Kevin Curley, commander, 114th Fighter Wing maintenance group, during a change of command ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Aug. 7, 2022. A change of command ceremony is a formal transfer of command, responsibilities and authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

