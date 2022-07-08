Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Change of Command [Image 1 of 10]

    114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Change of Command

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Hohenstein 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air National Guard Col. Kevin Curley, commander, 114th Fighter Wing maintenance group, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Aug. 7, 2022. A change of command ceremony is a formal transfer of command, responsibilities and authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

