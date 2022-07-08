114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Steven Schultz, commander, 114th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, speaks during his change of command ceremony at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota, Aug. 7, 2022. Schultz was previously the director of operations for the 114th Fighter Wing Operational Support Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)

