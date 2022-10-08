Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater

U.S. Army Cpl. Emily Belanger, 479th Chemical Battalion, 320th Chemical Company Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear specialist, fills out passenger processing paperwork during an Emergency Deployment Rapid Exercise at the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron passenger terminal at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 10, 2022. During an EDRE, the purpose is to rehearse a potential response to a real world scenario, such as deploying to another country for humanitarian relief with very little notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

Date Taken: 08.10.2022 Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW