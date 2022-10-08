Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater [Image 9 of 9]

    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    08.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Cpl. Emily Belanger, 479th Chemical Battalion, 320th Chemical Company Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear specialist, fills out passenger processing paperwork during an Emergency Deployment Rapid Exercise at the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron passenger terminal at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 10, 2022. During an EDRE, the purpose is to rehearse a potential response to a real world scenario, such as deploying to another country for humanitarian relief with very little notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.13.2022 08:11
    Photo ID: 7368270
    VIRIN: 220810-F-DJ189-1004
    Resolution: 5262x3501
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater
    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater
    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater
    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater
    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater
    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater
    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater
    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater
    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint
    ACE
    MCA
    rapid global mobility
    Ali Al Salem Air Base
    Agile Combat Employment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT