Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater [Image 8 of 9]

    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    08.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Franko Seper, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron passenger services ground supervisor, tightens down the belly band straps on the side of a luggage pallet during an Emergency Deployment Rapid Exercise at the 386th ELRS passenger terminal at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 10, 2022. Seper works with each Airmen ensuring mission success at every position for his multi-capable Airmen and that they are able to adapt to any scenario that the team faces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.13.2022 08:11
    Photo ID: 7368269
    VIRIN: 220810-F-DJ189-1056
    Resolution: 5169x3439
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater
    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater
    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater
    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater
    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater
    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater
    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater
    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater
    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint
    ACE
    MCA
    rapid global mobility
    Ali Al Salem Air Base
    Agile Combat Employment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT