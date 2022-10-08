Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Franko Seper, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron passenger services ground supervisor, tightens down the belly band straps on the side of a luggage pallet during an Emergency Deployment Rapid Exercise at the 386th ELRS passenger terminal at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 10, 2022. Seper works with each Airmen ensuring mission success at every position for his multi-capable Airmen and that they are able to adapt to any scenario that the team faces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

Date Taken: 08.10.2022 Date Posted: 08.13.2022 Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW