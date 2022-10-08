U.S. Army Task Force Griz Soldiers from the 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 163rd Cavalry Regiment, get ready for takeoff aboard a C-17 Globemaster III during an Emergency Deployment Rapid Exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 10, 2022. This exercise tested the Army and Air Force’s joint capability to put boots on the ground and support the warfighter as quickly as possible through rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

Date Taken: 08.10.2022
Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
This work, Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater, by SSgt Dalton Williams