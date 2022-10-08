Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater [Image 7 of 9]

    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    08.10.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Task Force Griz Soldiers from the 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 163rd Cavalry Regiment, arrive to inprocess through the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron passenger terminal during an Emergency Deployment Rapid Exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 10, 2022. The EDRE tested how fast Soldiers could report to the PAX terminal and how quickly Airmen from the 386th ELRS were able to process a mass movement of military personnel through their terminal and onto an aircraft at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.13.2022 08:11
    Photo ID: 7368268
    VIRIN: 220810-F-DJ189-1231
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.74 MB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater
    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater
    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater
    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater
    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater
    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater
    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater
    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater
    Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint
    ACE
    MCA
    rapid global mobility
    Ali Al Salem Air Base
    Agile Combat Employment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT