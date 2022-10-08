Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater

U.S. Army Task Force Griz Soldiers from the 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 163rd Cavalry Regiment, arrive to inprocess through the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron passenger terminal during an Emergency Deployment Rapid Exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 10, 2022. The EDRE tested how fast Soldiers could report to the PAX terminal and how quickly Airmen from the 386th ELRS were able to process a mass movement of military personnel through their terminal and onto an aircraft at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2022 Date Posted: 08.13.2022 08:11 Photo ID: 7368268 VIRIN: 220810-F-DJ189-1231 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.74 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW