U.S. Army Task Force Griz Soldiers from the 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 163rd Cavalry Regiment, board a C-17 Globemaster III during an Emergency Deployment Rapid Exercise at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, August 10, 2022. This exercise tested the ability for more than 120 Soldiers to report to Ali Al Salem Air Base within a short notice, and for Airmen to be able to quickly process the Soldiers and rapidly transport them to the needed location with little notice. “It made me proud to be here and feel like I’m making a difference,” said Airman 1st Class Robert Berry, 386th ELRS passenger service representative. “It’s nice to know that my part matters.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2022 Date Posted: 08.13.2022 08:11 Photo ID: 7368266 VIRIN: 220810-F-DJ189-1115 Resolution: 5970x3972 Size: 1.84 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Joint exercise showcases rapid global mobility in CENTCOM theater [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.