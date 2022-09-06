Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 KATUSA US Soldier Friendship Week K-Pop Concert [Image 11 of 11]

    2022 KATUSA US Soldier Friendship Week K-Pop Concert

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Estevan Hidalgo 

    USAG Humphreys

    Alice performs at a K-Pop concert held on Balboni Field at Camp Humphreys, June 9, 2022. KATUSA & U.S. Soldier Friendship week is held to promote friendship and cross-cultural understanding between KATUSA and U.S. Soldiers. Additional performers included Young K, Layone, 3YE, Jamie, and the Eighth Army Band. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Estevan Hidalgo)

