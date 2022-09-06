Layone signs autographs for fans at a K-Pop concert held on Balboni Field at Camp Humphreys, June 9, 2022. KATUSA & U.S. Soldier Friendship week is held to promote friendship and cross-cultural understanding between KATUSA and U.S. Soldiers. Additional performers included Young K, 3YE, Jamie, Alice, and the Eighth Army Band. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Estevan Hidalgo)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2022 01:54
|Photo ID:
|7267983
|VIRIN:
|220609-A-TO451-0233
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 KATUSA US Soldier Friendship Week K-Pop Concert [Image 11 of 11], by CPL Estevan Hidalgo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT