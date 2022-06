Alice greet fans at a K-Pop concert held on Balboni Field at Camp Humphreys, June 9, 2022. KATUSA & U.S. Soldier Friendship week is held to promote friendship and cross-cultural understanding between KATUSA and U.S. Soldiers. Additional performers included Young K, Layone, Jamie, 3YE, and the Eighth Army Band. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Estevan Hidalgo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.13.2022 01:52 Photo ID: 7267986 VIRIN: 220609-A-TO451-0307 Resolution: 4268x2881 Size: 1.11 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 KATUSA US Soldier Friendship Week K-Pop Concert [Image 11 of 11], by CPL Estevan Hidalgo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.