2022 KATUSA US Soldier Friendship Week K-Pop Concert

Layone signs an autograph for a KATUSA at a K-Pop concert held on Balboni Field at Camp Humphreys, June 9, 2022. KATUSA & U.S. Soldier Friendship week is held to promote friendship and cross-cultural understanding between KATUSA and U.S. Soldiers. Additional performers included Young K, 3YE, Jamie, Alice, and the Eighth Army Band. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Estevan Hidalgo)

