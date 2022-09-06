Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 KATUSA US Soldier Friendship Week K-Pop Concert [Image 1 of 11]

    2022 KATUSA US Soldier Friendship Week K-Pop Concert

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Estevan Hidalgo 

    USAG Humphreys

    KATUSA and U.S. Soldiers gather to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the Korean War and the establishment of the KATUSA Program at a K-Pop concert held on Balboni Field at Camp Humphreys, June 9, 2022. Performers included Young K, Layone, 3YE, Jamie, Alice, and the Eighth Army Band. KATUSA & U.S. Soldier Friendship week is held to promote friendship and cross-cultural understanding between KATUSA and U.S. Soldiers. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Estevan Hidalgo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.13.2022 01:55
    Photo ID: 7267980
    VIRIN: 220609-A-TO451-0009
    Resolution: 3600x1784
    Size: 923.44 KB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 KATUSA US Soldier Friendship Week K-Pop Concert [Image 11 of 11], by CPL Estevan Hidalgo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    ROK
    Army
    8A
    USAG-H
    k-pop concert

