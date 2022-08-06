U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. James R. Camp, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Air, receives a briefing on the capabilities of a deployable field radar system June 8, 2022 during Agile Rage 22 at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. Exercises like Agile Rage 22 are re-defining Air Force operations, shifting focus to decentralised command and control for distributed operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Shane Hughes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 06.12.2022 18:08 Photo ID: 7267634 VIRIN: 220608-Z-MJ308-1059 Resolution: 8100x5400 Size: 7.95 MB Location: ALPENA, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio Assistant Adjutant General for Air visits Airmen at Agile Rage 22 [Image 6 of 6], by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.