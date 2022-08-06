Ohio Assistant Adjutant General for Air visits Airmen at Agile Rage 22

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Heidi Bunker, Ohio state command chief, speaks to Airmen from the 123rd Air Control Squadron and the 269th Combat Communications Squadron about the importance of training and readiness June 8, 2022 during Agile Rage 22 at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. Agile Rage 22 focuses on annual currency and proficiency items, future concepts, and maintaining a war-ready posture for members of the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Shane Hughes)

Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 06.12.2022 by Shane Hughes