    Ohio Assistant Adjutant General for Air visits Airmen at Agile Rage 22 [Image 3 of 6]

    Ohio Assistant Adjutant General for Air visits Airmen at Agile Rage 22

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2022

    Photo by Shane Hughes 

    178th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Heidi Bunker, Ohio state command chief, speaks to Airmen from the 123rd Air Control Squadron and the 269th Combat Communications Squadron about the importance of training and readiness June 8, 2022 during Agile Rage 22 at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. Agile Rage 22 focuses on annual currency and proficiency items, future concepts, and maintaining a war-ready posture for members of the Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Shane Hughes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 18:08
    Photo ID: 7267631
    VIRIN: 220608-Z-MJ308-1030
    Resolution: 8100x5400
    Size: 6.5 MB
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio Assistant Adjutant General for Air visits Airmen at Agile Rage 22 [Image 6 of 6], by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Air National Guard
    Air Force
    Ohio Air National Guard
    178th Wing
    Agile Rage 22

