U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. James R. Camp, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Air, speaks to Airmen from the 123rd Air Control Squadron and the 269th Combat Communications Squadron about the importance of training and readiness June 08, 2022 during Agile Rage 22 at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. Airmen conducted numerous mission-essential tasks during Agile Rage 22, including joint intelligence operations, airspace control, search and rescue coordination, intra-theater airlift, joint fires, close air support, interdiction of enemy capabilities, and Agile Combat Employment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Shane Hughes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 06.12.2022 18:08 Photo ID: 7267632 VIRIN: 220608-Z-MJ308-1036 Resolution: 8100x5400 Size: 5.37 MB Location: ALPENA, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio Assistant Adjutant General for Air visits Airmen at Agile Rage 22 [Image 6 of 6], by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.