Ohio Assistant Adjutant General for Air visits Airmen at Agile Rage 22

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. James R. Camp, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Air, speaks to Airmen from the 123rd Air Control Squadron and the 269th Combat Communications Squadron on the flight line June 8, 2022 during Agile Rage 22 at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. Agile Combat Employment is not a specific mission, but a universal application to all combat Air Force operations; it's the ability to project combat power anytime and anywhere, while remaining operationally unpredictable to complicate an adversary's decision-making process. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Shane Hughes)

