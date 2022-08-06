U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. James R. Camp, Ohio assistant adjutant general for Air, speaks to Airmen from the 123rd Air Control Squadron and the 269th Combat Communications Squadron about the importance of training and readiness June 8, 2022 during Agile Rage 22 at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Michigan. Northern Michigan's National All-Domain Warfighting Center is a premier training location for Agile Combat Employment, because of its unique training airspace and facilities, encompassing more than 148,000 acres of ground maneuver training area and more than 17,000 square miles of special use airspace; one of the largest areas of its kind in the U.S. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Shane Hughes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2022 Date Posted: 06.12.2022 18:08 Photo ID: 7267633 VIRIN: 220608-Z-MJ308-1053 Resolution: 8100x5400 Size: 12.85 MB Location: ALPENA, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio Assistant Adjutant General for Air visits Airmen at Agile Rage 22 [Image 6 of 6], by Shane Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.