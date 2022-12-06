Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with service members assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force-73 at Sembawang Naval Base in Singapore, June 12, 2022. Austin was in Singapore to participate in the annual International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 19th Shangri-La Dialogue with key Indo-Pacific leaders to advance U.S. Defense partnerships across the region. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2022 04:10
|Photo ID:
|7266917
|VIRIN:
|220612-D-TT977-0205
|Resolution:
|6514x4343
|Size:
|15.57 MB
|Location:
|SINGAPORE, SG
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF Visits Service Members Stations in Singapore/Arrival in Bangkok [Image 14 of 14], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
