Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECDEF Visits Service Members Stations in Singapore/Arrival in Bangkok [Image 13 of 14]

    SECDEF Visits Service Members Stations in Singapore/Arrival in Bangkok

    BANGKOK, THAILAND

    06.12.2022

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III arrives in Bangkok, Thailand, June 12, 2022. Austin is visiting the kingdom for counterpart visits that continue to take important steps toward modernizing the U.S.-Thai alliance and expanding the depth and breadth of our military cooperation. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 04:10
    Photo ID: 7266916
    VIRIN: 220612-D-TT977-0405
    Resolution: 7314x4876
    Size: 12.2 MB
    Location: BANGKOK, TH 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Visits Service Members Stations in Singapore/Arrival in Bangkok [Image 14 of 14], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECDEF Visits Service Members Stations in Singapore/Arrival in Bangkok
    SECDEF Visits Service Members Stations in Singapore/Arrival in Bangkok
    SECDEF Visits Service Members Stations in Singapore/Arrival in Bangkok
    SECDEF Visits Service Members Stations in Singapore/Arrival in Bangkok
    SECDEF Visits Service Members Stations in Singapore/Arrival in Bangkok
    SECDEF Visits Service Members Stations in Singapore/Arrival in Bangkok
    SECDEF Visits Service Members Stations in Singapore/Arrival in Bangkok
    SECDEF Visits Service Members Stations in Singapore/Arrival in Bangkok
    SECDEF Visits Service Members Stations in Singapore/Arrival in Bangkok
    SECDEF Visits Service Members Stations in Singapore/Arrival in Bangkok
    SECDEF Visits Service Members Stations in Singapore/Arrival in Bangkok
    SECDEF Visits Service Members Stations in Singapore/Arrival in Bangkok
    SECDEF Visits Service Members Stations in Singapore/Arrival in Bangkok
    SECDEF Visits Service Members Stations in Singapore/Arrival in Bangkok

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Austin
    Thailand
    SECDEF
    ASEAN
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT