SECDEF Visits Service Members Stations in Singapore/Arrival in Bangkok

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III arrives in Bangkok, Thailand, June 12, 2022. Austin is visiting the kingdom for counterpart visits that continue to take important steps toward modernizing the U.S.-Thai alliance and expanding the depth and breadth of our military cooperation. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

