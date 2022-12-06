Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECDEF Visits Service Members Stations in Singapore/Arrival in Bangkok [Image 10 of 14]

    SECDEF Visits Service Members Stations in Singapore/Arrival in Bangkok

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    06.12.2022

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III departs Paya Lebar Air Base with U.S. Air Force Col. Tad Woolfe, Air Attache to Singapore during a visit with service members stationed at the air base in Singapore, June 12, 2022. Austin was in Singapore to participate in the annual International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 19th Shangri-La Dialogue with key Indo-Pacific leaders to advance U.S. Defense partnerships across the region. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2022
    Date Posted: 06.12.2022 04:09
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG 
    Austin
    Singapore
    SECDEF
    USNS Carl Brashear
    COMLOGWESTPAC
    INDOPACOM

