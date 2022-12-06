SECDEF Visits Service Members Stations in Singapore/Arrival in Bangkok

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III departs Paya Lebar Air Base with U.S. Air Force Col. Tad Woolfe, Air Attache to Singapore during a visit with service members stationed at the air base in Singapore, June 12, 2022. Austin was in Singapore to participate in the annual International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 19th Shangri-La Dialogue with key Indo-Pacific leaders to advance U.S. Defense partnerships across the region. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

