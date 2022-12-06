SECDEF Visits Service Members Stations in Singapore/Arrival in Bangkok

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with U.S. Air Force and Singaporian Air Force service members during a visit to Paya Lebar Air Base, Singapore, June 12, 2022. Austin was in Singapore to participate in the annual International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 19th Shangri-La Dialogue with key Indo-Pacific leaders to advance U.S. Defense partnerships across the region. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

