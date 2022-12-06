Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III bids farewell to Jonathan Kaplan, U.S. Ambassador to Singapore, before departing at Paya Lebar Air Base, Singapore, June 12, 2022. Austin was in Singapore to participate in the annual International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) 19th Shangri-La Dialogue with key Indo-Pacific leaders to advance U.S. Defense partnerships across the region. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2022 04:09
|Photo ID:
|7266914
|VIRIN:
|220612-D-TT977-0346
|Resolution:
|6520x4347
|Size:
|7.5 MB
|Location:
|SINGAPORE, SG
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECDEF Visits Service Members Stations in Singapore/Arrival in Bangkok [Image 14 of 14], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT