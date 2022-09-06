Ducks Lead The Way

U.S. Air Force Airman Bryan Reyes, right, and Airman 1st Class Allen Escobar, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, replace a boom-pod door on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 9, 2022. Crew chiefs train on specific aircraft at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, after completing basic training. These maintainers play a crucial role in the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s ability to deliver unmatched air refueling and rapid global mobility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

