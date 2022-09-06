Ducks Lead The Way

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christian Beniquez, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, replaces a boom-pod door on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 9, 2022. The 6th AMXS provides reliable mobile forces to generate, launch, and recover air refueling, combatant commander support, and transient aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

