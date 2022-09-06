Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ducks Lead The Way [Image 4 of 7]

    Ducks Lead The Way

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Christian Beniquez, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, replaces a boom-pod door on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 9, 2022. The 6th AMXS provides reliable mobile forces to generate, launch, and recover air refueling, combatant commander support, and transient aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.11.2022 13:10
    Photo ID: 7266471
    VIRIN: 220609-F-CC148-1007
    Resolution: 5528x3041
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ducks Lead The Way [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Crew Chief
    Air Mobility Command
    Disney
    Tampa
    6th Maintenance Squadron
    6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

