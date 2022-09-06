Ducks Lead The Way

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Allen Escobar, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, poses for a photo on the flight line at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 9, 2022. The 6th AMXS wears Donald Duck on their patches, representing the character’s tenacious and go-getter attitude. Walt Disney gifted the rights to the squadron in the 1950s. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

