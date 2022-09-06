Ducks Lead The Way

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Charles Sullivan, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, reviews documents while replacing a boom-pod door on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 9, 2022. Crew chiefs ensure that every component of an aircraft is maintained to the most exacting standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

