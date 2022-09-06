U.S. Air Force crew chiefs assigned to the 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, poses for a photo near a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 9, 2022. Duties and responsibilities of crew chiefs include diagnosing malfunctions, replacing components and performing detailed inspections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2022 Date Posted: 06.11.2022 13:10 Photo ID: 7266474 VIRIN: 220609-F-CC148-1065 Resolution: 5264x2643 Size: 1.18 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ducks Lead The Way [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.