    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Trinh 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220603-N-ZE328-1010 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 3, 2022) The Truman Room aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) was designed and created by the ship’s original crew in 1998. It took 18 months to complete after reviewing and compiling countless historical documents and more than 30,000 photographs to best capture the legacy of Truman. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey Trinh)

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea
    conac

